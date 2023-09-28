President Biden Appoints Two Nigerian-American Experts as Special Advisers – In a significant move on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden appointed two distinguished Nigerian-American professionals, Osagie Imasogie and Chineye Ogwumike, as special advisers. They are set to join a 12-member team on the President’s Advisory Council, tasked with fostering connections with individuals of African descent residing in the United States.

The council members, slated to serve for the 2023-2025 term, have been entrusted with the mission of enhancing dialogue and cooperation between US officials and communities within the African Diaspora. The establishment of this advisory body underlines a commitment to strengthen cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the United States and Africa. It will also play a pivotal role in promoting trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the two regions.

The President’s Advisory Council is composed of individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields including government and sports. The list of appointed members includes Silvester Scott Beaman, who will act as the council’s leader, alongside Mimi E. Alemayehou, Rosalind Brewer, Viola Davis, Helene D. Gayle, Patrick Hubert Gaspard, C.D. Glin, Almaz Negash, Ham K. Serunjogi, and Kevin Young.

A statement from the State House noted, “The Council’s members include individuals who have distinguished themselves in government and sports. They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa.”

The appointments of Imasogie and Ogwumike have been warmly received in the Nigerian community. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), extended her congratulations to the duo. In a statement delivered by the commission’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa expressed her delight at the nomination of “two great Nigerians” to the advisory council, viewing it as an inspiring development for both Nigerians and Africans at large.

The inclusion of Imasogie and Ogwumike in the esteemed Advisory Council not only celebrates their individual achievements but also signifies the Biden administration’s recognition of the valuable contributions of the Nigerian-American community to the United States. Their appointments are expected to further consolidate the relationship between the United States and Africa, providing new opportunities for collaboration and exchange in the years to come.