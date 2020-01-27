Jamb ePin fee reduced, See new method for UTME registration

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UTME Registration: How to create Jamb profile and buy ePin easily – A lot of candidates are facing problems and stress on creating of JAMB Profile and buying of ePin for registration

Jamb registration fee reduced, See new registration method

This is to inform the general public that the 2020 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) form has been change from 4,000 to 3,800.

Buying your 2020 JAMB ePIN should be one less thing to worry about which can be easily done with OPay App.

Follow the following step (OPay users):

Log into your OPay account Click the EDUCATION icon Click Jamb e-pin button Fill the display form as follows:

Service type: Procure PIN

From type: UTME PIN-3,800

Phone number:

Profile code: (Text your name and last name to 55019) to generate the code.

The following are pictorial illustrations:

All candidates must have registered & available mobile phone number to start the profile creation.

Process to get start:

SMS

Send your Surname, Firstname and lastname as message to 55019.

Website

www.jamb.org.ng

Click on create profile

Then click on verify email, To do that open your email and click on the link to verify.

Jamb also have the Android App, go to Google play store and download the app – use it to create profile it’s easy.

Jamb also have the Android App, go to Google play store and download the app – use it to create profile it's easy.