Amidst uncertainty, NPower recruits react to new NYSC allowance increase – Recently, the news of increment of NYSC allowance from 19,800 to N33,000 went viral on many news platform online, and that makes some N-power volunteers not holding their thought in regards to the new development of Federal government increasing the monthly stipend paid to the National Youth Service Corp members across the country, and making some beneficiaries to discuss the possibility of N-Power stipends increment as well.

It is evident that, some of the volunteers have been asking that “now that NYSC DG has confirmed that NYSC allowance has been increased to 33k, what about NPower because we are higher than corpers by qualification?”

See some of the reactions to counter the claim:

It should be noted that, as a form of educating the NPower beneficiaries/volunteers that, there are established laws backing the operation of the NYSC scheme, but such laws are not available for the backing of npower scheme.

Npower is more or less like an empowerment scheme meant to empower youths of all categories of qualifications; SSCE, ND, NCE, HND, B.Sc, M.Sc and Phd holders while NYSC is for a certain category of the youths, (HND and B.Sc).

The initiator of any empowerment program decides the fate of the program, and not the beneficiaries as been claimed now.