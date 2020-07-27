Special Public Works –Ebonyi State Inaugurate a 20-man Committee

Special Public Works –Ebonyi State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee – President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programmein the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ebonyi State’s Selection Committee for the FGN’s Special Public Works held its inaugural meeting recently.Below is the pictorial representation and names,phone numbers of Cross river state Selection Committee.
