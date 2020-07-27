Special Public Works –Ebonyi State Inaugurate a 20-man Committee

Special Public Works –Ebonyi State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee – President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ebonyi State’s Selection Committee for the FGN’s Special Public Works held its inaugural meeting recently.Below is the pictorial representation  and names,phone numbers of Cross river state Selection Committee.

ARC. DR EDWARD NKWEGU 08033768254 Chairman
CHIEF HENRY UDE 08033169114 Vice Chairman
HRH EZE AGOM EZE 08033291202 Member
HRH EZE BASIL NWAFOR 08138939710 Member
HRH EZE HYACINTH IJERE 08064811215 Member
DR. FR. ABRAHAM NWALI 08060202980 08121622309 Member
CHIEF MRS FIDELIA MBAM 08160770468 Member
REV. DR. ABRAHAM NWALI 08060202980 Member
SHEIKH HAROUN AJAH 08033397491 Member
CHIEF ANTHONY EWA 07031371512 Member
IFEANYI NWIBO 08135265302 Member
BARR ADLINE ORIGUM 08035502195 Member
EDWIN OKE 08027227271 Member
PRINCESS NWANYIBUIFE AGOM-EZE 08033074003 Member
CHIBUZOR EKEROKU 07037538750 Member
EKO IDUMA 07037720772 Member
ENGR CELESTINE NWAFOR 08033868254 Member
CHIEF MATHIAS ADUM 08035411638 Member
MR FRIDAY UNACHI 08037399493 Member
UDE OKAFOR 08036738938 Secretary

 




