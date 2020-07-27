Special Public Works – Benue State Inaugurate a 20-man Committee

Special Public Works – Benue State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Benue State’s Selection Committee of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme has been inaugurated with most of its souvenirs stylishly branded to suit the epoch making occasion.

Below is the pictorial representation  and names,phone numbers of Benue state Selection Committee.

BARR. MOSES ATAGHER 08036178860 Chairman
HON. BERNARD OCHEPA 08034007722 Vice Chairman
CHIEF ICHOL IKPAMBESE 08059337128 Member
HRH SIMON AJOH 08037057667 Member
CHIEF GABRIEL OKOH 08080246487 Member
MRS VERONICA ONYEKE 08065490651 Member
COMFORT UYER 08130702750 Member
REV. AUGUSTINE LEVA 07030696337 Member
MALLAM GARBA BABA 08037862666 Member
JEROME UKOR 08036926049 Member
SAMUEL GBERINDYER 08068983969 Member
MRS SESE FEESE 08033113430 Member
SOLOMON SONTOR 07039270350 Member
ESTHER ORKPE 07052016603 Member
HON. BARR. ONA ETUKWU 08033156103 Member
HON. ANNE ITODO 08033110126 Member
HON. MATHIAS OMIKPA 07038085008 Member
DR. MARELLINUS ORTESE 08035885941 Member
JONATHAN GYUSE 08036060896 09086588214 Member
MUSA SADAUKI 08033153598 Secretary

 




