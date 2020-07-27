Special Public Works – Benue State Inaugurate a 20-man Committee

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Special Public Works – Benue State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Benue State’s Selection Committee of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme has been inaugurated with most of its souvenirs stylishly branded to suit the epoch making occasion.

Below is the pictorial representation and names,phone numbers of Benue state Selection Committee.