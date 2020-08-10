Price of Vehicle Registration 2020 & Approved Sites for New Plate Numbers – Price of Vehicle Registration in Lagos: Have you just bought a new car and you need to register it but don’t know how? I am here to guide you. In this article, I will guide you on how to register your new car and provide you with the cost of vehicle registration in Lagos.
Now let’s begin with the documents required for registering a new car in Nigeria. They include:
- Attestation letter from the company of purchase
- Receipt of purchase/invoice
- Delivery note from the company of purchase
- Proof of ownership of the car
- A valid Driver’s License
- Any means of identification such as National Identity Card or International Passport.
- Proof of current address.
- Passport photograph of the car owner.
For newly imported cars, the following documents are required:
- Tax Identification Number
- Custom papers
- Motor Vehicle Duty Certificate.
Approved Sites for New plate Number Registration
Following is the comprehensive list of approved sites to register vehicle identification number throughout the country, published by Federal Road Safety Corps:
|FRSC approved sites for new plate number registration
|State
|Location
|Abia
|BIR Zonal Office, 5 Bende Road, Umuahia
|Adamawa
|BIR Office, Yola North
|Akwa Ibom
|BIR Office State Secretariat, Uyo
|Anambra
|Motor Licensing Office, Npaje Awka
|Bauchi
|BIR Office, Jos Road, Bauchi
|Bayelsa
|MLA Yenagoa: Obele street, Ovom, Yenagoa
|MLA Kpansia: Inec Junction, Kpansia, Yenagoa
|MLA Brass: BIR Secretariat complex, Road Safety Road, Yenagoa
|MLA Ogbia: Emeyal II, Ogbia LGA
|MLA Sagbama: Hospital Road, Yenagoa
|Benue
|BIR Office, G.R.A. Kashim Ibrahim Road, Makurdi
|Borno
|BIR Office, Opp. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
|Cross River
|BIR Office, 43 Akim Road Calabar
|BIR Office, Ikot Omin Calabar
|BIR Office, Inyang Street Calabar
|Delta
|BIR Office, 27, Ezenei Avenue, Off Nnebisi Road Asaba
|Ebonyi
|BIR Office, Ministry of Finance, Abakaliki
|Ezza South LGA Motor Licensing Office, Onueke
|Ebonyi LGA Motor Licensing Office, Ugbodo
|Afikpo North LGA Motor Licensing Office, Afikpo
|Edo
|EIRS Office, New Lagos Road
|EIRS Office, Forestry Road (LTO I & LTO II)
|EIRS Office, TV Road
|EIRS Office, Uselu
|EIRS Office, Ikpoba Hill (Ramat Park)
|EIRS Office, Obe
|EIRS Office, Okada
|EIRS Office, Ekpoma
|EIRS Office, Auchi
|Ekiti
|BIR Office, Oke-Oriomi, Ado Ekiti
|BIR Office, Beside First Bank Erekeson Market, Efon-Alaaye
|BIR Office, Old secretariat complex, Emure-Ekiti
|BIR Office, Oja-oba premises, Ido-Ekiti
|Bir Office, Opp Oba palace, Ise-Ekiti
|BIR Office, Oke-Osun, Ikere Ekiti
|Enugu
|BIR Office, Okpara Avenue, Opp. PHCN Office Enugu
|FCT
|VIO Office, Mabushi Abuja
|Gombe
|BIR Office, Gombe
|Imo
|BIR Office, Okigwe Road, Owerri
|Jigawa
|BIR Office, Old Secretariat, Sani Abacha way, Dutse
|Kaduna
|BIR Office, Opp. High court Bida RS Kaduna
|Kano
|BIR Office, No.2 Bank Road, Kano
|Katsina
|BIR Office, G.R.A. Katsina
|Kebbi
|BIR Office, Opp. Diamond Bank, Birnin Kebbi
|Kogi
|BIR Office, No.1 Beach Road Lokoja
|Kwara
|IRS Office, Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin
|Lagos
|Motor Vehicle Adminstration Agency, Ojodu
|Nassarawa
|BIR Office, Kasuwar Tomato, Lafia
|BIR Office, Testing Ground Lafia
|Niger
|VIO Office, along Paiko Road Minna
|Ogun
|IRS Oke-Mosan, Opp Federal High Court Abeokuta
|Ondo
|BIR Office, Alagbaka, Akure
|Osun
|BIR Office, Ministry of Finance, State Secretariat Abere
|Oyo
|BIR Office, Onireke Road, Egbe Ibadan
|Plateau
|BIR Office, No.7 Beach Road, Jos North
|Rivers
|BIR Office, No. 22 William Jumbo Street, Port-harcourt
|Obio Licensing Office, Old Aba Road, Portharcourt
|Emenike Licensing Office. Emenike Junction, Diobu, Mile 1, Portharcourt
|Sokoto
|BIR Office, behind City Campus, Usman Danfodio University
|Taraba
|BIR Office, Hamman Ruwa Road, Jalingo
|Yobe
|BIR Office, Gujiba Road, Damaturu
|Zamfara
|BIR Office, Tudun Wada, Gusau
How to Register a New Car in Nigeria
- Go to the State Board of Internal Revenue/Motor Licensing Authority (SBIR/MLA), pick up an “allocation of plate number” form and fill in all the required details.
- 2. Attach all necessary documents and submit them.
- Once the authorities are satisfied, you will be required to fill these forms:
- Allocation of Registration Number of New Vehicle Form
- Auto vehicle License Form
- Form B
- Federal Road Safety Form
- Tax Form
- All the filled forms and attached documents are then forwarded to the police officer assigned to the licensing office for verification, by way of verification stamp and date indicated on the form.
- The next step after the verification process is payment for a license plate which is done in the bank. The required amount is N50, 000. However, it is dependent on the type of plate you want.
- After payment, you will be required to present your receipt and a plate number that is available will be issued to you. You will be given Proof of Ownership Certificate Number, Proof of ownership Certificate and a Vehicle Identification Tag (VIT).
- All the original documents you submitted will then be returned to you.
- The next step is to buy an insurance policy for your new car.
Cost of Vehicle Registration in Lagos
The cost of vehicle registration in Lagos is divided into different categories, detailed as in the table below:
Lagos Motor Vehicle Administration Agency Services
|Service/ Product
|Rates (Naira)
|Number plate
|Standard number plate
|12,500
|Number plate renewal
|10,000
|Articulated number plate
|20,000
|Out of service
|40,000
|Fancy number plate (standard)
|80,000
|Fancy number plate (motor cycle)
|30,000
|Motorcycle plate (ordinary)
|3,000
|Number plate replacement (standard)
|10,000
|Motor dealers plate (special)
|30,000
|Motor dealers plate (ordinary)
|25,000
|Vehicle registration
|Weighing and registration fee
|Motor vehicle
|5,000
|Motorcycle
|1,250
|Change of ownership
|Motor vehicle
|2,500
|Motor cycle
|625
|Capital gain tax
|Motor vehicle
|625
|Motor cycle
|625
|Other charges
|Police CRM
|1,000
|Police inspection fee
|500
|Custom processing fee
|500
|Vehicle License
|Vehicle below 1.6cc
|1,250
|Vehicle BTW 1.6 – 2.0cc
|1,875
|Vehicle BTW 2.0 – 3.0cc
|2,500
|Vehicle above 3.0cc
|2,125
|Motorcycle Private
|625
|Motorcycle Commercial
|1,250
|Buses
|Minibuses/ Pick-up
|2,500
|Hiace buses
|3,125
|Costal buses
|3,250
|Tipper & Lorries
|3,750
|Tankers & Trucks/ Luxurious Buses
|6,250
|16 Tyres Trailer
|8,750
|Tractors & Bulldozers
|2,500
|Vehicle Alert
|200
|Hackney permit charges vehicle type
|Taxi cab
|3,525
|Car hire services
|3,725
|Kabukabu
|3,925
|Vehicle with capacity to carry 1-21 passengers
|4,475
|Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 21 passengers but less than 40 passengers
|5,475
|Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 40 passengers but less than 50 passengers
|6,475
|Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 50 passengers and above
|8,475
|Commercial vehicles for goods above 3 tons
|3,725
|Commercial vehicles 3 tons
|4,725
|Tankers
|6,475
|Tippers
|6,475
|Trailers
|6,475
|Trucks
|6,225
|Interstate
|3,225
|Staff Bus
|3,425
|Okada
|2,000
|Tricycles
|2,000
|Driver’s License
|New license
|6,350
|Renewal
|6,350
|Learners permit
|50
|Riders card
|800
|Registration of motor vehicle & spare parts dealers
|Registration of motor vehicle dealers
|100,000
|Registration of motor vehicle spare parts dealers
|50,000
|Registration form (motor vehicles)
|5,000