Price of Vehicle Registration 2020 & Approved Sites for New Plate Numbers

August 10, 2020

Price of Vehicle Registration 2020 & Approved Sites for New Plate Numbers – Price of Vehicle Registration in Lagos: Have you just bought a new car and you need to register it but don’t know how? I am here to guide you. In this article, I will guide you on how to register your new car and provide you with the cost of vehicle registration in Lagos.

Now let’s begin with the documents required for registering a new car in Nigeria. They include:

  • Attestation letter from the company of purchase
  • Receipt of purchase/invoice
  • Delivery note from the company of purchase
  • Proof of ownership of the car
  • A valid Driver’s License
  • Any means of identification such as National Identity Card or International Passport.
  • Proof of current address.
  • Passport photograph of the car owner.

For newly imported cars, the following documents are required:

  • Tax Identification Number
  • Custom papers
  • Motor Vehicle Duty Certificate.

Approved Sites for New plate Number Registration

Following is the comprehensive list of approved sites to register vehicle identification number throughout the country, published by Federal Road Safety Corps:

 FRSC approved sites for new plate number registration
State Location
Abia BIR Zonal Office, 5 Bende Road, Umuahia
Adamawa BIR Office, Yola North
Akwa Ibom BIR Office State Secretariat, Uyo
Anambra Motor Licensing Office, Npaje Awka
Bauchi BIR Office, Jos Road, Bauchi
Bayelsa MLA Yenagoa: Obele street, Ovom, Yenagoa
MLA Kpansia: Inec Junction, Kpansia, Yenagoa
MLA Brass: BIR Secretariat complex, Road Safety Road, Yenagoa
MLA Ogbia: Emeyal II, Ogbia LGA
MLA Sagbama: Hospital Road, Yenagoa
Benue BIR Office, G.R.A. Kashim Ibrahim Road, Makurdi
Borno BIR Office, Opp. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
Cross River BIR Office, 43 Akim Road Calabar
BIR Office, Ikot Omin Calabar
BIR Office, Inyang Street Calabar
Delta BIR Office, 27, Ezenei Avenue, Off Nnebisi Road Asaba
Ebonyi BIR Office, Ministry of Finance, Abakaliki
Ezza South LGA Motor Licensing Office, Onueke
Ebonyi LGA Motor Licensing Office, Ugbodo
Afikpo North LGA Motor Licensing Office, Afikpo
Edo EIRS Office, New Lagos Road
EIRS Office, Forestry Road (LTO I & LTO II)
EIRS Office, TV Road
EIRS Office, Uselu
EIRS Office, Ikpoba Hill (Ramat Park)
EIRS Office, Obe
EIRS Office, Okada
EIRS Office, Ekpoma
EIRS Office, Auchi
Ekiti BIR Office, Oke-Oriomi, Ado Ekiti
BIR Office, Beside First Bank Erekeson Market, Efon-Alaaye
BIR Office, Old secretariat complex, Emure-Ekiti
BIR Office, Oja-oba premises, Ido-Ekiti
Bir Office, Opp Oba palace, Ise-Ekiti
BIR Office, Oke-Osun, Ikere Ekiti
Enugu BIR Office, Okpara Avenue, Opp. PHCN Office Enugu
FCT VIO Office, Mabushi Abuja
Gombe BIR Office, Gombe
Imo BIR Office, Okigwe Road, Owerri
Jigawa BIR Office, Old Secretariat, Sani Abacha way, Dutse
Kaduna BIR Office, Opp. High court Bida RS Kaduna
Kano BIR Office, No.2 Bank Road, Kano
Katsina BIR Office, G.R.A. Katsina
Kebbi BIR Office, Opp. Diamond Bank, Birnin Kebbi
Kogi BIR Office, No.1 Beach Road Lokoja
Kwara IRS Office, Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin
Lagos Motor Vehicle Adminstration Agency, Ojodu
Nassarawa BIR Office, Kasuwar Tomato, Lafia
BIR Office, Testing Ground Lafia
Niger VIO Office, along Paiko Road Minna
Ogun IRS Oke-Mosan, Opp Federal High Court Abeokuta
Ondo BIR Office, Alagbaka, Akure
Osun BIR Office, Ministry of Finance, State Secretariat Abere
Oyo BIR Office, Onireke Road, Egbe Ibadan
Plateau BIR Office, No.7 Beach Road, Jos North
Rivers BIR Office, No. 22 William Jumbo Street, Port-harcourt
Obio Licensing Office, Old Aba Road, Portharcourt
Emenike Licensing Office. Emenike Junction, Diobu, Mile 1, Portharcourt
Sokoto BIR Office, behind City Campus, Usman Danfodio University
Taraba BIR Office, Hamman Ruwa Road, Jalingo
Yobe BIR Office, Gujiba Road, Damaturu
Zamfara BIR Office, Tudun Wada, Gusau

How to Register a New Car in Nigeria

  1. Go to the State Board of Internal Revenue/Motor Licensing Authority (SBIR/MLA), pick up an “allocation of plate number” form and fill in all the required details.
  2. 2. Attach all necessary documents and submit them.
  3. Once the authorities are satisfied, you will be required to fill these forms:
  • Allocation of Registration Number of New Vehicle Form
  • Auto vehicle License Form
  • Form B
  • Federal Road Safety Form
  • Tax Form
  1. All the filled forms and attached documents are then forwarded to the police officer assigned to the licensing office for verification, by way of verification stamp and date indicated on the form.
  2. The next step after the verification process is payment for a license plate which is done in the bank. The required amount is N50, 000. However, it is dependent on the type of plate you want.
  3. After payment, you will be required to present your receipt and a plate number that is available will be issued to you. You will be given Proof of Ownership Certificate Number, Proof of ownership Certificate and a Vehicle Identification Tag (VIT).
  4. All the original documents you submitted will then be returned to you.
  5. The next step is to buy an insurance policy for your new car.

Cost of Vehicle Registration in Lagos

The cost of vehicle registration in Lagos is divided into different categories, detailed as in the table below:

Lagos Motor Vehicle Administration Agency Services 

Service/ Product Rates (Naira)
Number plate
Standard number plate 12,500
Number plate renewal 10,000
Articulated number plate 20,000
Out of service 40,000
Fancy number plate (standard) 80,000
Fancy number plate (motor cycle) 30,000
Motorcycle plate (ordinary) 3,000
Number plate replacement (standard) 10,000
Motor dealers plate (special) 30,000
Motor dealers plate (ordinary) 25,000
Vehicle registration
Weighing and registration fee
Motor vehicle 5,000
Motorcycle 1,250
Change of ownership
Motor vehicle 2,500
Motor cycle 625
Capital gain tax
Motor vehicle 625
Motor cycle 625
Other charges
Police CRM 1,000
Police inspection fee 500
Custom processing fee 500
Vehicle License
Vehicle below 1.6cc 1,250
Vehicle BTW 1.6 – 2.0cc 1,875
Vehicle BTW 2.0 – 3.0cc 2,500
Vehicle above 3.0cc 2,125
Motorcycle Private 625
Motorcycle Commercial 1,250
Buses
Minibuses/ Pick-up 2,500
Hiace buses 3,125
Costal buses 3,250
Tipper & Lorries 3,750
Tankers & Trucks/ Luxurious Buses 6,250
16 Tyres Trailer 8,750
Tractors & Bulldozers 2,500
Vehicle Alert 200
Hackney permit charges vehicle type
Taxi cab 3,525
Car hire services 3,725
Kabukabu 3,925
Vehicle with capacity to carry 1-21 passengers 4,475
Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 21 passengers but less than 40 passengers 5,475
Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 40 passengers but less than 50 passengers 6,475
Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 50 passengers and above 8,475
Commercial vehicles for goods above 3 tons 3,725
Commercial vehicles 3 tons 4,725
Tankers 6,475
Tippers 6,475
Trailers 6,475
Trucks 6,225
Interstate 3,225
Staff Bus 3,425
Okada 2,000
Tricycles 2,000
Driver’s License
New license 6,350
Renewal 6,350
Learners permit 50
Riders card 800
Registration of motor vehicle & spare parts dealers
Registration of motor vehicle dealers 100,000
Registration of motor vehicle spare parts dealers 50,000
Registration form (motor vehicles) 5,000

 




