Price of Vehicle Registration 2020 & Approved Sites for New Plate Numbers – Price of Vehicle Registration in Lagos: Have you just bought a new car and you need to register it but don’t know how? I am here to guide you. In this article, I will guide you on how to register your new car and provide you with the cost of vehicle registration in Lagos.

Now let’s begin with the documents required for registering a new car in Nigeria. They include:

Attestation letter from the company of purchase

Receipt of purchase/invoice

Delivery note from the company of purchase

Proof of ownership of the car

A valid Driver’s License

Any means of identification such as National Identity Card or International Passport.

Proof of current address.

Passport photograph of the car owner.

For newly imported cars, the following documents are required:

Tax Identification Number

Custom papers

Motor Vehicle Duty Certificate.

Approved Sites for New plate Number Registration

Following is the comprehensive list of approved sites to register vehicle identification number throughout the country, published by Federal Road Safety Corps:

FRSC approved sites for new plate number registration State Location Abia BIR Zonal Office, 5 Bende Road, Umuahia Adamawa BIR Office, Yola North Akwa Ibom BIR Office State Secretariat, Uyo Anambra Motor Licensing Office, Npaje Awka Bauchi BIR Office, Jos Road, Bauchi Bayelsa MLA Yenagoa: Obele street, Ovom, Yenagoa MLA Kpansia: Inec Junction, Kpansia, Yenagoa MLA Brass: BIR Secretariat complex, Road Safety Road, Yenagoa MLA Ogbia: Emeyal II, Ogbia LGA MLA Sagbama: Hospital Road, Yenagoa Benue BIR Office, G.R.A. Kashim Ibrahim Road, Makurdi Borno BIR Office, Opp. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri Cross River BIR Office, 43 Akim Road Calabar BIR Office, Ikot Omin Calabar BIR Office, Inyang Street Calabar Delta BIR Office, 27, Ezenei Avenue, Off Nnebisi Road Asaba Ebonyi BIR Office, Ministry of Finance, Abakaliki Ezza South LGA Motor Licensing Office, Onueke Ebonyi LGA Motor Licensing Office, Ugbodo Afikpo North LGA Motor Licensing Office, Afikpo Edo EIRS Office, New Lagos Road EIRS Office, Forestry Road (LTO I & LTO II) EIRS Office, TV Road EIRS Office, Uselu EIRS Office, Ikpoba Hill (Ramat Park) EIRS Office, Obe EIRS Office, Okada EIRS Office, Ekpoma EIRS Office, Auchi Ekiti BIR Office, Oke-Oriomi, Ado Ekiti BIR Office, Beside First Bank Erekeson Market, Efon-Alaaye BIR Office, Old secretariat complex, Emure-Ekiti BIR Office, Oja-oba premises, Ido-Ekiti Bir Office, Opp Oba palace, Ise-Ekiti BIR Office, Oke-Osun, Ikere Ekiti Enugu BIR Office, Okpara Avenue, Opp. PHCN Office Enugu FCT VIO Office, Mabushi Abuja Gombe BIR Office, Gombe Imo BIR Office, Okigwe Road, Owerri Jigawa BIR Office, Old Secretariat, Sani Abacha way, Dutse Kaduna BIR Office, Opp. High court Bida RS Kaduna Kano BIR Office, No.2 Bank Road, Kano Katsina BIR Office, G.R.A. Katsina Kebbi BIR Office, Opp. Diamond Bank, Birnin Kebbi Kogi BIR Office, No.1 Beach Road Lokoja Kwara IRS Office, Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin Lagos Motor Vehicle Adminstration Agency, Ojodu Nassarawa BIR Office, Kasuwar Tomato, Lafia BIR Office, Testing Ground Lafia Niger VIO Office, along Paiko Road Minna Ogun IRS Oke-Mosan, Opp Federal High Court Abeokuta Ondo BIR Office, Alagbaka, Akure Osun BIR Office, Ministry of Finance, State Secretariat Abere Oyo BIR Office, Onireke Road, Egbe Ibadan Plateau BIR Office, No.7 Beach Road, Jos North Rivers BIR Office, No. 22 William Jumbo Street, Port-harcourt Obio Licensing Office, Old Aba Road, Portharcourt Emenike Licensing Office. Emenike Junction, Diobu, Mile 1, Portharcourt Sokoto BIR Office, behind City Campus, Usman Danfodio University Taraba BIR Office, Hamman Ruwa Road, Jalingo Yobe BIR Office, Gujiba Road, Damaturu Zamfara BIR Office, Tudun Wada, Gusau

How to Register a New Car in Nigeria

Go to the State Board of Internal Revenue/Motor Licensing Authority (SBIR/MLA), pick up an “allocation of plate number” form and fill in all the required details. 2. Attach all necessary documents and submit them. Once the authorities are satisfied, you will be required to fill these forms:

Allocation of Registration Number of New Vehicle Form

Auto vehicle License Form

Form B

Federal Road Safety Form

Tax Form

All the filled forms and attached documents are then forwarded to the police officer assigned to the licensing office for verification, by way of verification stamp and date indicated on the form. The next step after the verification process is payment for a license plate which is done in the bank. The required amount is N50, 000. However, it is dependent on the type of plate you want. After payment, you will be required to present your receipt and a plate number that is available will be issued to you. You will be given Proof of Ownership Certificate Number, Proof of ownership Certificate and a Vehicle Identification Tag (VIT). All the original documents you submitted will then be returned to you. The next step is to buy an insurance policy for your new car.

Cost of Vehicle Registration in Lagos

The cost of vehicle registration in Lagos is divided into different categories, detailed as in the table below:

Lagos Motor Vehicle Administration Agency Services