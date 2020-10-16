Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Undergraduate Scholarship Award 2020 / 2021 – Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) hereby invites applications from first-year undergraduates in Nigerian Universities for its 2020 / 21 Undergraduate Scholarship Award – Apply here!
Nigeria LNG Limited Undergraduate Scholarship Award 2020 / 2021
Objective
- The scheme seeks to promote academic excellence by supporting top-grade students through tertiary institutions.
Criteria for Award
Prospective beneficiary must:
- Have excellent / very good West Africa School Certificate (WASC) or National Examination Council result at ONE sitting i.e. a minimum of
- 5 credits including Mathematics and English
- Have a score of 200 and above at the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
- Be a certified Full-Time Year-One student of any Nigerian University at the time of application
- Have at least 3.5 CGPA at his / her Year-One first semester (2019 / 2020 session) examinations
- Not be a beneficiary of any other Scholarship Award / Scheme from any other company, organization or agency
- Not be a spouse or child of a staff of Nigeria LNG Limited.
Application Closing Date
6th November, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application Online
Application Procedure
- Click on the “Social Performance” menu to select “Education” from the drop down menu.
- Then click on the UGSS Scholarship application link on the Related Links section of the page to access the application portal
- Click on “Register Here” to create a profile and commence the application process
- All applications MUST include the following scanned copies as attachments:
- Passport-sized photograph
- WASC, SSCE or NECO result
- UTME result
- Official signed and stamped Year-One first-semester result (2019 / 2020 session)
- University admission letter
- University student ID card
- Local Government Area Letter of Identification.
Note
- Applicants must fill in valid contact details (email and telephone numbets) as these will be used to communicate the outcome of application.
- Application will be disqualified for
- Incomplete attachments
- Non-adherence to advertised criteria
- Falsified documents
- Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection test.
