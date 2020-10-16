Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Undergraduate Scholarship Award 2020 / 2021 – Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) hereby invites applications from first-year undergraduates in Nigerian Universities for its 2020 / 21 Undergraduate Scholarship Award – Apply here!

Nigeria LNG Limited Undergraduate Scholarship Award 2020 / 2021

Objective

The scheme seeks to promote academic excellence by supporting top-grade students through tertiary institutions.

Criteria for Award

Prospective beneficiary must:

Have excellent / very good West Africa School Certificate (WASC) or National Examination Council result at ONE sitting i.e. a minimum of

5 credits including Mathematics and English

Have a score of 200 and above at the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Be a certified Full-Time Year-One student of any Nigerian University at the time of application

Have at least 3.5 CGPA at his / her Year-One first semester (2019 / 2020 session) examinations

Not be a beneficiary of any other Scholarship Award / Scheme from any other company, organization or agency

Not be a spouse or child of a staff of Nigeria LNG Limited.

READ ALSO:

Application Closing Date

6th November, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click Here to Start Application Online

Application Procedure

Click on the “Social Performance” menu to select “Education” from the drop down menu.

Then click on the UGSS Scholarship application link on the Related Links section of the page to access the application portal

Click on “Register Here” to create a profile and commence the application process

All applications MUST include the following scanned copies as attachments: Passport-sized photograph WASC, SSCE or NECO result UTME result Official signed and stamped Year-One first-semester result (2019 / 2020 session) University admission letter University student ID card Local Government Area Letter of Identification.



Note