ABSU admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists

There are certain criteria to be observed by students before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of these which include meeting the required cut of mark for each schools’ as well as the courses itself. It is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for the admission into a particular course.

Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basics of admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.

ABSU Cut off Mark 2021/2022

Jamb fixed cut off mark for ABSU is 180.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

ABSU Departmental Cut off Mark 2021

The Abia State University, Uturu does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Abia State University, Uturu, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.

The Departmental Cut of mark of Abia State University, Uturu are as follows;

FACULTY OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Accountancy 200 Banking & Finance 200 Economics 180 Management 200 Marketing 200 Public Administration 200 FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE Animal Science & Fisheries 190 Agric. Economics & Extension 190 Crop Production & Protection 180 Soil Science 180 Food Science & Technology 190 FACULTY OF EDUCATION Education/Government 180 Education/Accountancy 180 Education/Administration & Planning 180 Education/Agricultural Science 180 Education/Business Studies 180 Education/Chemistry 180 Education/Economics 180 Education/Management & Planning 180 Education/English & Literature 180 Education/Foundations 180 Education/French 180 Education/Guidance & Counselling 180 Education/History & International Relations 180 Education/Igbo 180 Education/Library Science 180 Education/Mathematics 200 Education/Geography 180 Education/Integrated Science 180 Education/Physics 200 Education/Political Science 180 Education/Religion 180 Education/Fine & Applied Arts 180 Education/Social Studies 180 Education/Biology 200 Education/Home Economics 180 FACULTY OF BIOLOGICAL & PHYSICAL SCIENCES Animal & Environmental Biology 200 Industrial Chemistry 200 Biochemistry 210 Industrial Physics 200 Mathematics 200 Microbiology 200 Plant Science & Biotechnology 220 Statistics 200 FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES Architecture 220 Building Technology & Civil Engineering 190 Environmental Resources Management 200 Estate Management 200 Fine & Applied Arts 200 Urban & Regional Planning 200 Geography & Planning 210 FACULTY OF LAW Law 240 FACULTY OF MEDICINE Dentistry 210 Medicine & Surgery 240 Nursing Science 220 Optometry 200 FACULTY OF HUMANITIES & SOCIAL SCIENCES English Language & Literature 200 Foreign Language & Translation Studies 190 Government & Public Administration 200 History & International Relations 200 Igbo 180 Linguistics & Communication studies 200 Library & Information Science 200 Information Science 200 Mass Communication 200 Religious Studies 190 Sociology 200 Political Science 200 French 160 Philosophy 180

ABSU Nature of Admission Screening 2021

The Abia State University, Uturu holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

slip

ABSU Address and Locations

The Abia State University, Uturu is located in the heart of the town of Uturu, Abia state, Nigeria.

ABSU admission lists updates

The ABSU admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

ABSU admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into ABSU is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

ABSU post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into ABSU this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming ABSU student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!