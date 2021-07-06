Nigeria’s foreign investments declines as capital inflow drops

July 6, 2021 Sam Gabriel ECONOMY
CBN bankers committee orders Access Bank, others to Suspend mass sack
cbn

Nigeria’s foreign investments declines as capital inflow drops – Total foreign investments in Nigeria suffered a huge blow in 2020 as the overall value of capital inflows for the year decreased to $9.7 billion, down from $24 billion in 2019, a 59.7 percent decrease, lowest it has been in at least four years, data from the Nigerian Central Bank on capital importation has shown.

The data also revealed that only seven states and the federal capital territory were able to attract foreign investments in the first quarter of 2021 leaving 29 other states with zero foreign investments in the first quarter of 2021.

The data showed that Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, and Kano got capital imports of $1.58 billion, $318.4 million, $4.1 million, and $2.4 million respectively. Delta, Ogun, Akwa-Ibom, and Kwara also respectively got capital imports of $1 million, $757,187, $737,505, and $229,015.

Reacting to the statistics, a consultant at Covenant University, Dr. Jeremiah Ogaga, said resolving Nigeria’s core macroeconomic vulnerabilities will result in more international investment.

He said, “Foreign investment reflects the foreign sector’s assessment of a country’s economic health. Nobody wants to make foreign investments in a country that lacks currency stability, is unpredictable, and has a high risk of losing money owing to inflationary consequences. Therefore, currency stability, inflation, and security (rule of law) are what would make Nigeria an enticing investment destination for foreign investors.”




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 1347 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*