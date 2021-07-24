CoinBurp Joins Hands with Kucoin to Launch an IEO – CoinBurp made the headlines with their recent announcement of partnering with a premier crypto exchange platform which is renowned globally-KuCoin, to facilitate Initial Exchange Offering (IEO).

Since its inception in 2018, CoinBurp has tried to provide clients with an app platform for mining and transacting in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which will rank foremost in terms of user-friendliness. This partnership with KuCoin is a decisive step by the company to initiate their public sales.

Their collaboration with KuCoin will conduct an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), with a lucrative offer for crypto enthusiasts. Crypto veterans and even first-time buyers will now be able to get their hands on the first token issued by CoinBurp exclusively under their banner: $BURP.

According to many market leaders, launching an IEO is a prudent and far-sighted step for companies like CoinBurp, specializing in innovative ideas. And no strategy could be more unconventional yet fruitful now than partnering with a top-rated global crypto exchange to launch a native token.

According to the reports, KuCoin will bear the responsibility for ensuring that the raising process is smoothly executed. Furthermore, users will face no hassle in buying and storing the tokens. They can do that by simply availing of the exchange wallet and then initiating the trading procedure.

Having already launched their alpha version of DeFi-NFT Wallet to spread the usage of both, CoinBurp is attempting to take the next step in integrating NFTs into their community by introducing the $BURP token.

They provide several facilities like staking of the tokens in decentralized wallets, where the users can hold the private key and monitor how the wallet is being managed. Furthermore, there are lucrative NFT prizes from the partners of CoinBurp like Avastars, Ethermon, and ChainGuardians. According to KuCoin review reports, it is expected that by 2028, 57% of all the 500 million tokens will be distributed among users.