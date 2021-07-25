A Singapore-Based Company Uses Blockchain and AI to Predict Marketing Strategies – Ojamu, Singapore-based marketing technology or MarTech Company, uses blockchain and AI to predict marketing strategies.

Today, marketing technology is evolving at such a rapid pace that many companies don’t want to be left behind. Some use Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others use machine learning. This is the result of the fierce competition for consumers’ attention and money that is forcing brands to run successful marketing campaigns consistently.

With the vision to revolutionize the digital marketing industry, Ojamu noted that it combines blockchain and AI to predict effective digital marketing strategies.

The Ojamu team said,

“Ojamu empowers brands using Ai (Artificial Intelligence) driven insights and cutting-edge automated solutions based on blockchain technology.”

Just like McDonald’s, Nestle, and Virgin Media that use blockchain to improve their marketing campaigns, Ojamu stated that it also leverages blockchain and AI to help brands run successful marketing campaigns. It does that by using AI-driven insights, blockchain technology for automated solutions, and NFTs. With these, brands can create many business opportunities to explore.

In addition, the Singapore-based MarTech Company noted that its AI algorithms are trained to connect with the NFTs. What is more, the NFTs give brands access to an industry vertical’s key data and cross-correlated data points. Therefore, it helps find the hidden data groups that could be useful in your digital marketing campaigns.

According to Ojamu, its AI algorithms gather millions of data points in the target industries for brands and marketing agency clients. The firm said that the data is provided into its Neural Predictive Engine and Intelligent Platform to support AI-based campaign recommendations. This gives brands a clear roadmap to execute the digital marketing strategies with the highest ROI potential.