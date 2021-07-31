Binance completes Integration of Polygon (MATIC) Token Wallet – The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance announced that it has completed the wallet integration for the Polygon (MATIC) mainnet token. Even more, it has also opened deposits and withdrawals for MATIC.

Firstly this means, Binance traders can deposit and withdraw MATIC through their Binance accounts. More so, they can also interact with decentralized applications, or DApps, like Sushiswap, Balancer, Aave, and more.

Additionally to supporting MATIC mainnet token deposits and withdrawals, Binance also aims to support deposits and withdrawals of ERC20, BEP2, and BEP20 MATIC tokens.

Polygon solves hurdles associated with blockchains, like high gas fees and slow speeds, without sacrificing on security. Therefore, this integration is meant to ensure that traders can utilize said DApps cheaply and efficiently without using the existing Polygon Bridge.

On the other hand, Polygon also launched blockchain gaming and NFT studio. The company introduced two initiatives. Firstly, there is Polygon Gaming Studio. With this, the company aims to help developers create and market decentralized games.

Following then is the Polygon NFT Studio. Specifically, it aims to help brands and intellectual property owners launch customized digital collectibles and marketplaces.

“With the launch of Polygon Studios, games get 360-degree building support, big brands and much loved franchises can launch on Polygon, and gamers can enjoy a whole new world of play to earn opportunities and decentralised gaming,”.

CEO and founder of the largest crypto exchange said he is willing to step down from leading Binance as CEO. This comes amid Binance facing more regulatory pressure. Furthermore, the Binance exchange has just been banned in Malaysia. It has 14 days to cease operations in the region.