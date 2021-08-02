dHEDGE Launches V2 Deployment on Polygon and Integrates With SushiSwap – The decentralized protocol for asset management built on top of Ethereum, dHEDGE, announced it launched its V2 deployment on Polygon.

According to dHEDGE, its V2 Polygon deployment also claims integration with the popular decentralized exchange, SushiSwap. This allows asset managers to reach Sushi’s DEX and yield farming functionality.

Following this, Chief Investment Officer at Apollo Capital, Henrik Andersson talked about V2’s new Guarded Open Access Transactions (GOAT) framework during an interview. Moreover, he said that it enables V2 users to access whitelisted DeFi DApps by the dHEDGE decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

In addition, Andersson stressed that the GOAT structure would increase the speed with which dHEDGE can launch new integrations with third-party protocols.

Henrik Andersson said,

It’s like a general framework for us to add support for DApps. Instead of having to build specific plugins or connections to DApps, we can use this framework to whitelist DApps.

More so, he stated that at launch, dHEDGE V2 would allow support for SushiSwap’s Polygon-based DEX and yield farms. As for the dHEDGE DAO, they are exploring other popular DeFi protocols for potential support.

Also, Andersson said that dHEDGE’s DAO is looking into combining with Aave. ” The decentralized money market would enable asset managers to borrow a wide variety of assets for shorting,” he added.

Besides, he said that dHEDGE plans to launch its V2 platform on new EVM-compatible chains, adding Eth2, Optimism, and Arbitrum as candidates. To continue, he said gas fee mitigation is the primary motivation behind dHEDGE V2.

