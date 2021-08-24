Cardano-based project KICK.IO set to Hold Public Sale on ExMarkets – The crypto world is out on a bull run and Cardano is unfalteringly leading the pack. With over 35% growth this week, the smart contracts platform finally seems on its way to fulfilling promises of taking some of Ethereum’s share of the cake.

With this in mind, Cardano-based decentralized fundraising launchpad KICK.IO is gearing up to hold its Initial Exchange Offering.

Aiming to match the likes of ADAX and YaySwap’s successful public sales, the exchange has announced that it will hold its IEO on ExMarkets on September 16. It plans to leverage Cardano’s strong community to gain funding for high-growth projects. Led by a team of finance professionals, KICK.IO offers complete Cardano native token support along with project kickstarting and endorsement. In doing so, it plans to filter through all proposed projects to only pick those that are credible and have the most to contribute to the Cardano ecosystem.

Going back to the public sale, the exchange has recorded heavy oversubscription by both retail and institutional investors for the event. With its hard cap sitting at $22,680,000, KICK.IO is ready to reach new milestones. For phase 1, they plan to sell 24,500,000 tokens for a price of $0.22 per token, which will be followed by phase 2 and the sale of 14,000,000 tokens for $0.26 each.

