TRC20 USDT has surpassed ERC20 USD in circulation – CoinMetrics, a firm that deals with crypto intelligence, recently released that TRC20 USDT surpassed the ERC20 USDT in circulation. Tron Foundation, the issuer of TRC20 tokens shared their delight in a tweet:

They also highlighted the benefits of using the TRC20 iteration of USDT. These are the zero transfer fee, instant delivery, and different use cases. Aside from these benefits, the TRC20 USDT inherently insures the value of fiat as it’s a stablecoin.

Tron Foundation is one of the top blockchain platforms in the world. The platform continuously improves itself in various aspects. Within the Tron platform, developers are also able to develop decentralized applications. Unlike other projects who only talk the talk, Tron actually has a real platform with real solutions.

Justin Sun, the Founder and CEO of Tron, has also recently been very active. Back in June, Sun won the auction for an NFT called the Golden Whale Pass.

This Non-Fungible Token is based on the Liquid sidechain. It allows Sun to have lifetime access to Bitcoin Conference events. He paid 12.6 bitcoins (approximately 450,000 USD at the time of purchase).

