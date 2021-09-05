Justin Sun announces TRON and BitTorrent Are Launching BitTorrent Chain – TRON and BitTorrent Inc. are coming together to release a smashing new project. BitTorrent says in a tweet that the project is called BitTorrent Chain (BTTC).

🥳BitTorrent and TRON blockbuster project is now unveiled! 🌐BitTorrent Chain(BTTC), the first scalable heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the blockchain space, is coming！ 🔥Let's enter into an era of fully connected chains!#BitTorrentChain #BTTC pic.twitter.com/ELz37yfAfq — BitTorrent Inc.🅣 (@BitTorrent) September 3, 2021

From this, we can tell for certain that the project will be a thrilling one. In detail, BTTC will be the first scalable heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the blockchain sector.

The project aims to power an era of interconnected chains. Specifically, this project will act as a Layer 2 scaling solution that will solve TRON’s DeFi, NFT, and DApp cross-chain issues. To highlight, BTTC will be out on October 30, 2021.

On that day, TRON will form a closed loop of layer 1 and layer 2 networks with a strong cross-chain connection. For more clarity, Justin Sun — CEO of TRON, wrote an open letter to the TRON community.

In this letter, he explains the process that led to BTTC. He adds how proud he is of TRON and his joy at seeing how far the project has come. More importantly, he goes on to explain what BTTC aims to accomplish.

To begin with, he talks about how inclusiveness is critical at this point in time. As the use of blockchain technology grows, he believes it is imperative to establish cross-chain connectivity and elevate interoperability.

Accordingly, BTTC will begin by connecting TRON, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With this, users on all these platforms will be able to transfer assets seamlessly with low fees and low latency. Eventually, the project will connect to many other public chains as well.

To add on, BTTC is also compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Moreover, it is also completely decentralized. This means that BTTC will soon initiate Super Representative Election. Likewise, Super Representatives can earn BTT as rewards as they participate in community governance.

For more information, interested parties can catch the BTTC live stream with Justin Sun on September 9, 2021, at 22:00 GST. It will be available on DLive, Periscope, and YouTube.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.