Full list of NPower physical verification documents, requirements for batch C – All Npower batch c stream 1 beneficiaries will begin physical verification on Friday September 10, 2021, Plateau state Focal Person, Dr Sumaye Hamza, has announced.

According to her, “All deployed Npower Batch C Beneficiaries who should note the following documents to carry along when going for thier physical verification.

“Accordingly, you are advised to proceed to your designated verification centre for physical verification (address is displayed on your self-service portal under Verification, alternatively you may dial the dedicated USSD code service on *45665#

“Npower through the NOA will verify batch C beneficiaries based on the following:

• Educational Verification

• Age Verification (This doesn’t apply most times)

• Employment Verification ( We have seen doctors, lawyers in Npower. *GOODLUCK if you have a Job)

• NYSC Certificate Verification

“Successful deployed batch c beneficiaries are advised to come along to the screening venue with relevant documents outlined below.

Some of the Npower Batch C Physical Verification Documents-Requirement 2021

Education Credentials/Degree NYSC discharge Certificate for the Graduate Pogramme State Origin Certificate (Optional) Print your BVN details (Optional) Passport photograph A valid identity card N-power deployment letter printout with your Reference number.

“After verification, please proceed to your Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) with your PPA letter (which is available for printing from your self-service portal under “Deployment’) and have it signed by the relevant PPA personnel. Finally, return to your self-service portal and upload the signed PPA letter.”

