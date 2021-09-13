BREAKING: Coinbase announces plans to raise $1.5B via debt offering – Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is planning to raise $1.5 billion via a debt offering, the company officially announced Sept. 13.

The Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange is looking to use the capital raised to further grow the company’s balance sheet for general corporate purposes as well as potential investments and acquisitions of other companies, products or technology, Coinbase said.

The news comes amid Coinbase facing increased attention from securities regulators, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) threatening to sue the exchange over its upcoming crypto lending program last week. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong pointed out that there are a number of other crypto firms on the market that currently provide similar lending services to their customers.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.