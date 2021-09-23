Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies launch the first permissioned DEX on Solana – Decentralized fund management and investment protocol Solrise Finance and decentralized identity firm Civic Technologies partnered to launch the first Solana-based decentralized exchange with permissioned access. As regulators continue to eye DeFi, a permissioned DEX allows for more checks within Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The product, Solrise DEX Pro, will offer a traditional order book experience and a permissioned environment that’s suitable for institutional investors. It’s built on Project Serum which is a DEX that utilizes Solana’s throughput. Aside from this, Civic Pass, Civic Technologies’ identity verification for DeFi will be integrated.

In a nutshell, the project enables institutions to jump into DeFi. Under normal circumstances, institutional investors cannot join in because of the need to comply with regulations. However, with the advent of a permissioned DEX, a parallel ecosystem is achieved. This means that they can access DeFi while still meeting regulatory requirements.

The project is also backed by one of the biggest firms in the market. Quantitative trading firm Alameda Research, a key investor in Solana, will also support the project and provide initial liquidity for Solrise DEX Pro.

Filip Dragoslavic, Co-Founder of Solrise, said that as Solana is becoming the DeFi ecosystem for traditional finance, the team expects institutions to jump into the ecosystem.

Dragoslavic added,

This is our way of bridging the world of institutions to DeFi without resorting to centralization, thanks to Civic.

According to Chris Hart, CEO of Civic, a permissioned DEX will make room for new players in DeFi — including institutions. He further explained that the team is building technology that aims to protect individuals’ digital identities and new financial systems.

Hart added,

In Solrise, we’ve found a partner that shares our values and is working with us to set a higher standard that will ultimately benefit the broader industry.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.