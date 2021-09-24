Twitter Launches Bitcoin Tipping Feature, Explores NFT Authentication – Twitter Inc. announced Thursday that it is rolling out the bitcoin tipping feature starting with iOS users. The company tweeted: “Tested the Tips feature, turns out people love money. Rolling out on iOS with Android coming soon.” Twitter described:

Tips allows you to send bitcoin or cash tips depending on how you configure your Tips settings and the regional availability of third-party payment providers.

Twitter Support tweeted explaining how to use the new tipping feature. “Looking to get a little support with Tips? Tips is now rolling out to everyone (18+) on iOS. Add the Tips icon to your profile from the ‘Edit profile’ button,” the support account wrote.

Esther Crawford, Twitter’s product manager, detailed that when an account has turned on Tips, the Tips icon will appear next to the follow button on the profile page. “Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled, and you can select whichever you prefer,” she wrote, emphasizing:

Once you tap the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut.

“In addition to the services currently enabled through Tips, people can now seamlessly tip with bitcoin using Strike — a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive bitcoin. Strike offers instant and free payments globally,” Crawford added.

Strike is available in the U.S., excluding Hawaii and New York, as well as in El Salvador, where bitcoin is now legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Users in eligible markets can sign up for a Strike account and add their Strike username to receive bitcoin tips over the Lightning Network. “You can use any Bitcoin Lightning wallet to send tips to someone’s Strike account,” the product manager clarified.

“When you enable Tips on your profile, you can now also add your bitcoin address. People can copy your address and paste it into a bitcoin wallet of their choice to send you a payment directly,” she noted.

Besides Strike, other payment options and platforms currently available are Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Gofundme, Patreon, Picpay, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash, and Paypal’s Venmo.

Twitter Exploring NFT Authentication Support

In addition, Twitter announced that it is also planning to support authentication for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). “We’re excited to soon explore NFT authentication,” Crawford was quoted as saying. “It’s a way to support creators making this art with a stamp to demonstrate authenticity. By allowing people to directly connect their crypto wallets, they can track and showcase their NFT ownership on Twitter.”

She added: “We’re interested in basically just making it visually clear that this is an authenticated avatar and then give you some interesting info and insight about the provenance of that NFT.” A Twitter spokesperson said:

NFT authentication will come in the form of a badge, shown on profile pictures, marking the owner’s NFT as authentic.

