BREAKING: Godswill Akpabio Emerges President of the 10th Senate

Former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, has been elected as the 10th Senate President of Nigeria, defeating his closest rival, Senator Abdulazeez Yari from Zamfara State, in a fiercely contested election​​.

Prior to the election, President Bola Tinubu had endorsed Akpabio, mobilising support for his candidacy, and reports indicate that the president, other lawmakers, and some governors had thrown their weight behind Akpabio. Despite this, not all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were in agreement with the nominations​​.

Prior to the the election, Akpabio expressed his determination to serve Nigerians under President Tinubu’s government. On Twitter, he wrote: “The 10th Senate under my leadership by the special grace of God, is more than determined to put smiles back on the faces of Nigerians under the current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government”​.

However, the election has not been without controversy. Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned that Akpabio’s election could be a blow to the Igbos, who he feels have been greatly marginalized in the country. He expressed concern that Akpabio’s presidency would not help the democracy of Nigeria as expected, adding that the Senate should have been led by a Southeast politician if it were to be a Christian​4.

Prior to the election, Akpabio and the outgoing Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, had a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, suggesting significant political manoeuvring leading up to the vote​5.

Akpabio’s nomination for Senate President was put forward by Senator Ali Ndume, while Senator Ishaku Abbo nominated Senator Abdul Aziz Yari for the role. The All Progressives Congress had designated the South-South region as the rightful holder of the Senate President position in the 10th Assembly, with Akpabio as their preferred candidate. Despite this, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari was one of the prominent figures opposing the decision​.

Despite the mixed reactions, the 10th Senate is now officially underway, and all eyes will be on Akpabio and his leadership in the days and months to come.

