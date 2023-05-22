Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Rejects Request for Live Broadcast of Proceedings

In a unanimous ruling, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal today dismissed an application for a live broadcast of its proceedings on matters arising from the February 25 presidential election.
The court held that the application has no basis in any known law or judicial procedure.The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.
Be the first to comment