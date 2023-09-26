Nigeria’s oil industry takes steps to reduce costs – In a significant move aimed at bolstering efficiency and profitability, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international oil companies (IOCs). The prime objective? To optimize the contracting cycle in the oil sector, bringing it down to a maximum of 180 working days.

This crucial agreement, signed at the national oil firm’s headquarters in Abuja, promises a host of benefits to the nation’s oil and gas sector. By streamlining the contracting process, the industry anticipates improved ease of doing business, significant cost reductions, and enhanced efficiency. The ripple effect of these changes is expected to result in production growth, ramped-up revenues, and, most importantly, increased profitability.

Furthermore, the MoU aligns seamlessly with the Federal Government’s ambitious agenda of achieving double-digit economic growth. The overall aim is to create value for all stakeholders involved—be it investors, companies, host communities, or the nation at large.

Delving into the specifics, the NNPCL highlighted the tangible benefits the MoU offers:

Open competitive tender : Contracting cycle reduced to 180 working days, a marked improvement from the current 327 days.

: Contracting cycle reduced to 180 working days, a marked improvement from the current 327 days. Selective tender : Reduced to 178 working days from the existing 333 days.

: Reduced to 178 working days from the existing 333 days. Single sourcing tender: A drop from 185 to 128 working days.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, expressed immense optimism about the agreement. Represented by NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Kyari emphasized that this MoU heralded promising times for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. “With oil and gas forming the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, streamlining the contracting process is pivotal to steer our economy in the right direction,” Kyari remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, lauded the MoU as a game-changer. He viewed it as a decisive step in enhancing Nigeria’s crude oil production capabilities.

In conclusion, this collaborative effort between NNPCL, NCDMB, and IOCs is a testament to the industry’s commitment to evolving and adapting for the better. It’s a move that not only promises enhanced productivity but also sets the stage for a future filled with hope and success.