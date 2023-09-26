Vandals Target Nigeria’s Power Infrastructure, Federal Government alleges Sabotage – Nigeria’s power infrastructure has come under attack. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed that from January 2022 to September 2023, vandals have decimated a staggering 108 power transmission towers across various regions of the country.

These acts of destruction are not random. Vandals specifically targeted 132kV and 330kV double circuit power transmission lines. Moreover, they embarked on soil excavation missions that jeopardized the stability of transmission towers. The Federal Government didn’t mince words, labeling these activities as “sabotage.”

The affected regions include Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Enugu, and Benin. While the government, via TCN, has already contracted some repair works, they’ve also mobilized in-house engineers to address the destruction.

The data paints a grim picture:

Abuja : 27 towers vandalized.

: 27 towers vandalized. Lagos : 9 towers destroyed.

: 9 towers destroyed. Kano : A whopping 52 towers targeted.

: A whopping 52 towers targeted. Enugu and Benin: 10 towers each faced the wrath of the vandals.

The repercussions have been felt widely. Nigeria’s power grid experienced two major collapses in September, plunging vast areas of the country into darkness. Both the government and consumers lay the blame squarely on these acts of sabotage.

2023 has been particularly brutal. As per TCN’s records, over 10 distinct vandalism incidents have occurred this year. For instance, on May 23, 2023, nine towers along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission line in Ogun State faced extensive damage, resulting in power outages in Abeokuta and nearby areas. The total repair costs in the TCN Aba sub-region in August 2023 amounted to an estimated N23, with significant theft of copper conductors, cable lugs, and valuable galvanized bolts and nuts.

Other regions, such as Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Benin, have not been spared either, with numerous cases of vandalism reported, including underground cable thefts and deliberate sabotage of tower legs.

The TCN expressed grave concerns over these incidents. They pointed out the potential catastrophic consequences, such as the risk of electrocution, loss of power supply, and significant revenue impacts. More alarmingly, funds that could have improved the grid infrastructure will now be diverted to repair and replace what has been destroyed.

In a plea to the public, the TCN urged communities to assist in combating these acts by reporting any suspicious activities around transmission towers to security agencies or local TCN offices.

On a related note, The PUNCH recently highlighted the Nigerian Power Consumers Forum’s condemnation of the disturbances on the national electricity grid and the increasing fire incidents involving power transmission infrastructure.

The nation now watches with bated breath, hoping that these acts of sabotage can be curtailed, and the critical infrastructure can be restored to its full potential.