N-Power Build 2020 application Guide – www.npower.gov.ng/n-build.html – Keep reading so you’ll see about N-Power Build for all www.npower.gov.ng/n-build.html scheme – Apply here!

Here, you’ll be learning about Npower Build programme. You’ll also see how you can start filling the application form.

What is N-Power Build?

This is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that will engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

The focus industries include:

Selection Preference for Npower Build programme

Currently Unemployed

No degree or diploma Selection preferences

Aged between 18-35

Interest in fixing, building and creating things

Note:

N-power Build programme duration is for 3 months only.

Jobs for NBuild members

Below ate list’s of career opportunities for all members:

N-Power Build members can aspire to a career in construction, works and housing. Possible destinations include:

Building/Construction Project Management

Furniture Making and Design

Electrical Maintenance and Repairs Services

Building and Construction services

Plumbing

Welding

What you must know about Npower Build

N-Build is for Nigerians who do not currently have a university or polytechnic graduates. This section of npower Nigeria is specially designed for those that are interested in N-power undergraduate recruitment.

Kindly note that application form for Npower Build Recruitment Form for 2020 is NOT YET out.

