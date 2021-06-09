Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Simple steps to Obtain Tinted Glass Permit from Nigerian Police Force – Did you purchase a vehicle with tinted glasses? Are you thinking of tinting some or all the glasses fitted in your automobile? Then this article is a must-read for you. Learn more about tinted glass permit application from Nigerian Police Force here.

NOTE THIS!

According to the Nigerian constitution, tinted glass permit is required legally if you are driving around in a tinted glass vehicle. However, this permit can only be given on two grounds, according to the law.

The first is on the grounds of security reasons and the second is medical reasons. On security grounds, some offices or agencies are allowed to drive around in tinted glass vehicles. So, if you need to get a tinted glass permit, you have to tender either of these two reasons beyond reasonable doubts.

Also note that – only the Inspector General of Police has the authority to issue a Nigeria police tinted glass permit.

DON’T DO THIS

The use of a tinted glass vehicle without a permit is an offence punishable by law. The law binding the use of a tinted glassed car in Nigeria is known as The Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act. The act is to prohibit anyone from tinting or treating any glass fitted in a vehicle in a way that makes the person or material inside the car invisible or obscure. The section 1 of the act states that:

“Except with the permission of the appropriate authority designated for the purposes of this Act and for such good cause as may be determined from time to time by the appropriate authority, no person shall cause any glass fitted on a motor vehicle to be tinted; or shaded; or coloured lightly or thickly; or darkened; or treated in any other way, so that the persons or objects in the motor vehicle are rendered obscure or invisible”.

The law recognizes that there are some vehicles brought into the country with the glass already tinted. The laws states in section 3 of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act that anyone who imports a vehicle with tinted glasses into the country is allowed to change the glasses within a period of ninety days.

Anyone who decides to drive around in a tinted glass vehicle without a permit is committing an offence. The penalty is a fine of fifty thousand naira or a maximum of six-month imprisonment or both.

Benefit of Tinted Glass on Vehicle

Fade Reduction – Your car is a valuable asset that you want to last as long as possible. Having window tinting professionally installed on your vehicle is a great way to protect your investment. Window film blocks harsh sunshine that can fade upholstery and discolor leather and vinyl.

It protects car interiors from cracking and warping to keep your car looking newer longer. Window tinting also blocks windshield glare to decrease eye fatigue from direct sun and bright nighttime headlights.

UV Ray Blockage – Car window tinting can block up to 99% of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays that can accelerate skin aging and cause skin cancer. Even clear window film or a light tint can block out both damaging UVA and UVB rays. Research shows that 53% of skin cancers in the U.S. occur on the left side of the body, which correlates to the driver’s side of a car. For people who drive for extended periods of time, window film protection provides a critical advantage to safeguard against this risk. Solar Heat Rejection – If you’ve battled finding the right level of air conditioning for all of your passengers, window tinting can help resolve that dilemma. Depending on the grade, window film can block anywhere from 35-65% of the solar heat that builds up in a car. You can balance climate and comfort for everyone and cut down fuel consumption from air conditioning overuse. Shattered Glass Protection – The safety benefits of installing window film on your car cannot be underestimated. Window film is designed to keep glass from shattering if an object hits it. In the event of a car accident, passengers are protected from flying glass shards and from being ejected through windows. Additionally, thieves will find it difficult to break through tinted glass and get into your car. Privacy and Security – Window tinting comes in a wide range of shading to provide a level of privacy for you and your passengers as you go down the road. When you park the car, you can walk away and know that prying eyes cannot see your valuables inside.

How to Obtain a Nigerian Police Tinted Glass Permit

If you need to obtain a tinted glass permit, follow the steps below:

Go to the official web page of the police tinted permit at http://npf.gov.ng/tinted/. Fill out the application form to get an Application ID. After obtaining you Application ID, you need to log in with your registered email and the Application ID generated. After logging in, complete the biometric form and enter the complete details of the vehicle for which you are obtaining a tinted glass permit. Print out the completed form and take it to any Police Command to capture your biometric and collect your tinted permit certificate.

In summary, the Nigeria police tinted glass permit doesn’t cost much to obtain. So, if you are driving around in a tinted glass vehicle or you are planning to, please comply with the law. This will prevent you from going through any kind of harassment from the police. Always drive safely.

