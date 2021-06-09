Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Toyota Nigeria Cars & Price List (2021) – When next you are on the road, whether behind the wheels or in passenger’s seat, check the cars in front of you and by your sides, it is almost sure one of them will be a brand of Toyota. This only highlights how well Toyota has dominated the automobile market in recent years. Justifiably so, Toyota has produced some outstanding models in recent years that cement their place as one of the most reliable, dependable and most in-demand brands in Nigeria and all over the world.

Toyota cars and pick-ups are generally durable and classy. Because of its increasing exploit in the automobile market, spare parts of Toyota brands are readily available and are quite affordable. Another advantage this brand has is most local mechanics understand the operation and functionality of Toyota vehicles and can easy detect faults and fix in no time. Irrespective of the model, Toyota products guarantee amazing driving experience.

Let us take a look at latest prices of various brands of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria. We will consider prices of Toyota brand between 2005 and 2018 models. It should be noted that certain factors have affected the variation in prices of these brands. The factors include the condition of the car, fuel mileage (both for foreign-used and locally used versions), custom clearance tariff and currency exchange rates (for brand new and foreign-used vehicles).

Prices of Toyota Avalon in Nigeria

Brand New Toyota Avalon

2008-2015: N19 million – N23 million

Models designed later than 2015 cost between N 25 million and N30 million, depending on currency exchange rate.

Foreign-Used (Tokunbo) Totoya Avalon

2005 – 2008: N2.8 million – N5 million

2009 – 2012: N5 million – N7.2 million

2013 – 2016: N9 million – N14 million

Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Avalon

2005 – 2008: N1.5 million – N2.7 million

2009 – 2012: N2.5 million – N5 million

2013 – 2016: N4 million – N9 million

Prices of Toyota Avensis in Nigeria

Brand New Toyota Avensis

Brand new Toyota Avensis costs between N20 million and N27 million, depending on the model. It should be noted that brand new versions of models bellow 2008 are gradually running out of stock.

Foreign-Used (Tokunbo) Toyota Avensis

2005 – 2007: 3.4 million – 4.3 million

2008 – 2009: 3 million – 4.4 million

2010 – 2013: 4 million – 8 million

2014 – 2016: 12 Million – 16 million

Nigerian Used Toyota Avensis

2005 – 2007: N1.5 million – N1.9 million

2008 – 2009: N1.8 million – N2.5million

2010 – 2013: N2.8 million – N4.5 million

2014 – 2016: N8 million – N 12 million

Prices of Toyota RAV4 in Nigeria

Brand New Toyota RAV4

The latest model excluded, brand new Toyota RAV4 costs between N20 million and N25 million, depending on the model.

Foreign-Used Tokunbo Toyota RAV4

2005 – 2009: 3.5 million – 7.4 million

2010 – 2012: 7 million – 10 million

2012-2017: 12 million – 18 million

Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota RAV4

2006 – 2009: N1.5 million – N3 million

2010 – 2012: N2.8 million – N5.5 million

2013 – 2014: N5 million – N7 million

Prices of Toyota Yaris in Nigeria

Brand New Toyota Yaris in Nigeria

With N12.5 million to N13.8 million, you will be able to get a brand new Toyota Yaris.

Foreign Used (Tokunbo) Toyota Yaris

2006 – 2010: 1.8 million – 3.1 million

2010 – 2012: 3 million – 4 million

2012 – 2015: 3 million – 6 million

Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Yaris

2006 – 2010: N1 million – N1.7 million

2010 – 2012: N1.7 million – N2 million

2012 – 2015: N2 million – N3 million

Prices of Toyota Sienna in Nigeria

Since the release of its first model in 1997, Toyota Sienna has cemented its place as one of the most purchased Toyota vehicles in Nigeria. Its ruggedness, flexibility and utility have made it a popular brand in Nigeria.

Brand new Toyota Sienna

2008 – 2016: N18 million – N24 million

The 2017 and 2018 model cost between 20 million and 35 million.

Foreign Used Toyota Sienna

2005 – 2007: 2.5 million – 4 million

2008 – 2010: 3.6 million – 5.3 million

2011 – 2012: 5.2 million – 6.8 million

2013 – 2015: 6 million – 12 million

Nigerian Used Toyota Sienna

2005 – 2007: N1 million – N1.9 million

2008 – 2010: N2 million – N3 million

2011 – 2012: N3 million – N4.8 million

2013 – 2015: N4.5 million – N7 million

Prices of Toyota Picnic in Nigeria

Toyota stopped the production of Toyota Picnic in 2009, making it almost impossible to get the brand new version of the brand.

Foreign used Toyota Picnic

2005 – 2009: N2 million – N 2.5 million

Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Picnic

2005-2009: N900 thousand – N 1.2 Million.

Models before 2005 are cheaper and can be more easily purchased.

Prices of Toyota Tundra in Nigeria

Toyota Tundra, since the production of the first model, has maintained a growing reputation as one of the most dependable and rugged pick-up truck in the world. Its dynamism has been embraced in the Nigerian market and remains an in-demand product till date.

Brand New Toyota Tundra

2008-2014: N23 million – N30 million

Later versions of this brand cost between N28 million and 37 million.

Foreign Used Toyota Tundra

2005 – 2008: 3.8 million – 8 million

2009 – 2012: 6 million – 15.5 million

2013 -2015: 14 million – 19 million

Nigerian Used Toyota Tundra

2005 – 2008: N2 million – N5 million

2007 – 2010: N4.5 million – N8 million

2011 – 2015: N7.5 million – N15 million

Prices of Toyota Hiace in Nigeria

Brand new Toyota Hiace in Nigeria

Brand new Toyota Hiace cost between N18 million and N 32 million. The variation is due to currency exchange rate and averagely calculated clearance and custom fees.

Foreign Used Toyota Hiace in Nigeria

2005 – 2008: 2.5 million – 4 million

2009 – 2012: 6 million – 9 million

2012-2015: 8.5 million – 18 million

Basic factors, including condition of the vehicle, tariff and currency exchange rate, has caused the heavy variation in prices.

Nigerian Used Toyota Hiace

2005 – 2008: N1.5 million – N2.5 million

2009 – 2012: N2.5 million – N7 million

2010 – 2015: N7 million – N12 million

Prices of Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep in Nigeria

Till date, Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado jeep remains one of the most reputable and classy vehicles in the automobile market. Latest models of the brand boasts of incredible features that guarantee smooth and amazing driving experience.

Brand New Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep Prices in Nigeria

Brand new versions of this brand cost between N30 million – N52 million, depending on the model you are buying.

Foreign Used Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep in Nigeria

2005 – 2007: 4.3 million – 8 million

2008 – 2012: 10 million – 18 million

2013 – 2016: 17 million – 30 million

Nigerian Used Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep in Nigeria

There is usually no big difference in prices of Nigerian used and foreign used versions of this vehicle. This is largely because a neat locally used Land Cruiser still has almost same value as its foreign used equivalent, although one might be fresher than the other. Prices of various models of Nigerian used Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep are listed below.

2006 – 2009: N 4 million – N 7million

2010 – 2012: N6 million – N10 million

2013 – 2015: N8 million – N 15 million

Prices of Toyota Matrix in Nigeria

Brand New Toyota Matrix

2008-2014: N12 million – N 15 million

Foreign used (Tokunbo) Toyota Matrix

2005 -2008: 2.1 million – 2.8 million

2009 – 2012: 3.2 million – 4.6 million

Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Matrix in Nigeria

2006 -2008: N1.2 million – N1.5 million

2009 – 2012: N1.8 million – N2.5 million

Note: Toyota stopped the production of the Matrix model in 2014.