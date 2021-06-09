Toyota Nigeria Cars & Price List (2021) – When next you are on the road, whether behind the wheels or in passenger’s seat, check the cars in front of you and by your sides, it is almost sure one of them will be a brand of Toyota. This only highlights how well Toyota has dominated the automobile market in recent years. Justifiably so, Toyota has produced some outstanding models in recent years that cement their place as one of the most reliable, dependable and most in-demand brands in Nigeria and all over the world.
Toyota cars and pick-ups are generally durable and classy. Because of its increasing exploit in the automobile market, spare parts of Toyota brands are readily available and are quite affordable. Another advantage this brand has is most local mechanics understand the operation and functionality of Toyota vehicles and can easy detect faults and fix in no time. Irrespective of the model, Toyota products guarantee amazing driving experience.
Let us take a look at latest prices of various brands of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria. We will consider prices of Toyota brand between 2005 and 2018 models. It should be noted that certain factors have affected the variation in prices of these brands. The factors include the condition of the car, fuel mileage (both for foreign-used and locally used versions), custom clearance tariff and currency exchange rates (for brand new and foreign-used vehicles).
Prices of Toyota Avalon in Nigeria
Brand New Toyota Avalon
2008-2015: N19 million – N23 million
Models designed later than 2015 cost between N 25 million and N30 million, depending on currency exchange rate.
Foreign-Used (Tokunbo) Totoya Avalon
- 2005 – 2008: N2.8 million – N5 million
- 2009 – 2012: N5 million – N7.2 million
- 2013 – 2016: N9 million – N14 million
Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Avalon
- 2005 – 2008: N1.5 million – N2.7 million
- 2009 – 2012: N2.5 million – N5 million
- 2013 – 2016: N4 million – N9 million
Prices of Toyota Avensis in Nigeria
Brand New Toyota Avensis
Brand new Toyota Avensis costs between N20 million and N27 million, depending on the model. It should be noted that brand new versions of models bellow 2008 are gradually running out of stock.
Foreign-Used (Tokunbo) Toyota Avensis
- 2005 – 2007: 3.4 million – 4.3 million
- 2008 – 2009: 3 million – 4.4 million
- 2010 – 2013: 4 million – 8 million
- 2014 – 2016: 12 Million – 16 million
Nigerian Used Toyota Avensis
- 2005 – 2007: N1.5 million – N1.9 million
- 2008 – 2009: N1.8 million – N2.5million
- 2010 – 2013: N2.8 million – N4.5 million
- 2014 – 2016: N8 million – N 12 million
Prices of Toyota RAV4 in Nigeria
Brand New Toyota RAV4
The latest model excluded, brand new Toyota RAV4 costs between N20 million and N25 million, depending on the model.
Foreign-Used Tokunbo Toyota RAV4
- 2005 – 2009: 3.5 million – 7.4 million
- 2010 – 2012: 7 million – 10 million
- 2012-2017: 12 million – 18 million
Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota RAV4
- 2006 – 2009: N1.5 million – N3 million
- 2010 – 2012: N2.8 million – N5.5 million
- 2013 – 2014: N5 million – N7 million
Prices of Toyota Yaris in Nigeria
Brand New Toyota Yaris in Nigeria
With N12.5 million to N13.8 million, you will be able to get a brand new Toyota Yaris.
Foreign Used (Tokunbo) Toyota Yaris
- 2006 – 2010: 1.8 million – 3.1 million
- 2010 – 2012: 3 million – 4 million
- 2012 – 2015: 3 million – 6 million
Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Yaris
- 2006 – 2010: N1 million – N1.7 million
- 2010 – 2012: N1.7 million – N2 million
- 2012 – 2015: N2 million – N3 million
Prices of Toyota Sienna in Nigeria
Since the release of its first model in 1997, Toyota Sienna has cemented its place as one of the most purchased Toyota vehicles in Nigeria. Its ruggedness, flexibility and utility have made it a popular brand in Nigeria.
Brand new Toyota Sienna
- 2008 – 2016: N18 million – N24 million
- The 2017 and 2018 model cost between 20 million and 35 million.
Foreign Used Toyota Sienna
- 2005 – 2007: 2.5 million – 4 million
- 2008 – 2010: 3.6 million – 5.3 million
- 2011 – 2012: 5.2 million – 6.8 million
- 2013 – 2015: 6 million – 12 million
Nigerian Used Toyota Sienna
- 2005 – 2007: N1 million – N1.9 million
- 2008 – 2010: N2 million – N3 million
- 2011 – 2012: N3 million – N4.8 million
- 2013 – 2015: N4.5 million – N7 million
Prices of Toyota Picnic in Nigeria
Toyota stopped the production of Toyota Picnic in 2009, making it almost impossible to get the brand new version of the brand.
Foreign used Toyota Picnic
- 2005 – 2009: N2 million – N 2.5 million
Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Picnic
- 2005-2009: N900 thousand – N 1.2 Million.
- Models before 2005 are cheaper and can be more easily purchased.
Prices of Toyota Tundra in Nigeria
Toyota Tundra, since the production of the first model, has maintained a growing reputation as one of the most dependable and rugged pick-up truck in the world. Its dynamism has been embraced in the Nigerian market and remains an in-demand product till date.
Brand New Toyota Tundra
- 2008-2014: N23 million – N30 million
- Later versions of this brand cost between N28 million and 37 million.
Foreign Used Toyota Tundra
- 2005 – 2008: 3.8 million – 8 million
- 2009 – 2012: 6 million – 15.5 million
- 2013 -2015: 14 million – 19 million
Nigerian Used Toyota Tundra
- 2005 – 2008: N2 million – N5 million
- 2007 – 2010: N4.5 million – N8 million
- 2011 – 2015: N7.5 million – N15 million
Prices of Toyota Hiace in Nigeria
Brand new Toyota Hiace in Nigeria
Brand new Toyota Hiace cost between N18 million and N 32 million. The variation is due to currency exchange rate and averagely calculated clearance and custom fees.
Foreign Used Toyota Hiace in Nigeria
- 2005 – 2008: 2.5 million – 4 million
- 2009 – 2012: 6 million – 9 million
- 2012-2015: 8.5 million – 18 million
Basic factors, including condition of the vehicle, tariff and currency exchange rate, has caused the heavy variation in prices.
Nigerian Used Toyota Hiace
- 2005 – 2008: N1.5 million – N2.5 million
- 2009 – 2012: N2.5 million – N7 million
- 2010 – 2015: N7 million – N12 million
Prices of Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep in Nigeria
Till date, Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado jeep remains one of the most reputable and classy vehicles in the automobile market. Latest models of the brand boasts of incredible features that guarantee smooth and amazing driving experience.
Brand New Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep Prices in Nigeria
Brand new versions of this brand cost between N30 million – N52 million, depending on the model you are buying.
Foreign Used Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep in Nigeria
- 2005 – 2007: 4.3 million – 8 million
- 2008 – 2012: 10 million – 18 million
- 2013 – 2016: 17 million – 30 million
Nigerian Used Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep in Nigeria
There is usually no big difference in prices of Nigerian used and foreign used versions of this vehicle. This is largely because a neat locally used Land Cruiser still has almost same value as its foreign used equivalent, although one might be fresher than the other. Prices of various models of Nigerian used Toyota Land Cruiser/Prado Jeep are listed below.
- 2006 – 2009: N 4 million – N 7million
- 2010 – 2012: N6 million – N10 million
- 2013 – 2015: N8 million – N 15 million
Prices of Toyota Matrix in Nigeria
Brand New Toyota Matrix
- 2008-2014: N12 million – N 15 million
Foreign used (Tokunbo) Toyota Matrix
- 2005 -2008: 2.1 million – 2.8 million
- 2009 – 2012: 3.2 million – 4.6 million
Nigerian (Locally) Used Toyota Matrix in Nigeria
- 2006 -2008: N1.2 million – N1.5 million
- 2009 – 2012: N1.8 million – N2.5 million
Note: Toyota stopped the production of the Matrix model in 2014.
