DAG, DEPT, RNDR & 3 other altcoins to watch out for this week – This past week have seen sharp price movement for some select altcoins especially Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) amidst the continued bearish sentiments in Bitcoin and major altcoins like Ethereum, Binance coin (BNB) and Ripple XRP.

This week we expect NFTs to continue the rally and the following 6 coins are worth keeping close watch:

1) Constellation (DAG) price prediction: Can DAG token hit $1b marketcap this week – Constellation (DAG) token is definitely one of the altcoins to watch which have enjoyed an amazing rally in the past 30days thanks to partnerships, a pivot toward DeFi, new wallet release and low transaction costs back DAG’s rapid rally to a new all-time high.

What is Constellation (DAG)?

In more traditional blockchains, the host provides the food/drinks (i.e resources) for this party. And when the guests arrive, the amount of resources can only accommodate so many people, the portions are small and then everything eventually runs out and the party ends. Think Constellation DAG like a potluck (a party where everyone brings food/drinks). With every added guest (node to the network), the more resources the party has to keep going. This is the nature of Constellation, a distributed system that scales horizontally…Read more

2) My DeFi Pet (DPET) token price up by 214.6% as NFTs booms – Despite the bearish sentiment seen in Bitcoin and major altcoins like Binance coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) and Doge coin, the Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment of the cryptocurrency market have been on a role lately; NFTs tokens such as Auxie Infinity, Render Token (RNDR) and Flow tokens have seen a double digit price increase in the past 7days. Another NFT token which have caught the attention of crypto traders is My DeFi Pet (DPET) token which is up by 214.6% in the past 7days, definitely an altcoins to watch.

My DeFi Pet is a virtual pet game that combines DeFi, collectibles and your own personality; My DeFi Pet is operated on Supported Network including Binance Smart Chain and KardiaChain.

According to My DeFi Pet whitepaper; “My DeFi Pet” revolves around a core loop of engaging gaming activities such as collecting, breeding, evolving, battling with, and trading/socializing for pets. We use the concept of Season to break down the game progress into smaller parts. This mechanism complements our human tendency for short term rewards”…Read more

3) Price prediction: Why Render Token (RNDR) is increasing despite bearish market – The Render Token (RNDR) is one of the tokens with upward movement in price action despite the bearish sentiment of Bitcoin and major altcoins; yesterday we reported about Auxi Infinity token leading the charge into a renewed boom in Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and today Render token is following the same bullish direction.

According to information found on RNDR token website, the Render Network™, through the use of RNDR™ tokens, is the first network to transform the power of GPU compute into a decentralized economy of connected 3D assets.

“The Render Network is designed to connect users looking to perform render jobs with people who have idle GPUs to process the renders. Owners would connect their GPUs to the Render Network in order to receive and complete rendering jobs using OctaneRender. Users would send RNDR to the individual performing the render work and OTOY would receive a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and running the Render Network”…Read more

4) Factors behind Axie Infinity token price moving up despite Bitcoin struggles – Despite the bearish down-trend of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin (BNB) since May this year, Axie Infinity token have managed to defy market sentiments to reach a new all-time high, Axie is an altcoins to watch this week.

The Axie Infinity token is playing a major role in resurrecting the fading Non-fungible token (NFT) boom which is taking the crypto market by storm; Axie Infinity, an Ethereum based game, is now one of the biggest successes of the play-to-earn model.

Featuring NFT’s like the game characters, the game monetizes breeding these characters and selling them. As a result, there is now a growing demand for Axies, whose stats can make them reach high prices in markets. This has incited a bit of an economic boom, generating more revenue than other known protocols last week…Read more

5) This is why Kucoin price is pumping – KuCoin Token (KCS) has seen some upward movement since last weekend and still seeing high social media interest as at the time of writing this post; if you are wondering why Kucoin token is generating lots of interest keep reading this post till the end.

Kucoin token have seen a whopping 48.8% increase in price the past seven days and 31.6% of it happened this past 24hrs according to information from coinmarketcap and coingecko as at press time.

The reason for the interest is that Over the weekend, the project announced a giveaway of 500 Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) for those watching the EURO2020 soccer championships…Read more

6) Facts to know about Baby doge coin price prediction before investing – Baby doge coin has been anointed by Elon Musk to lead the charge into the second coming of meme-coinmenia which took the crypto space by storm early 2021 when the Tesla owner fell in love with dogecoin, many other knock-offs were launched such as safemoon and Shiba Inu among over hundreds others.

But as the Bull market turned bearish since May, memecoins took a big hit and many went into extinction. The latest tweet by Elon Musk about baby doge coin have sort of re-ignited the fact that the crypto community is not yet done with memecoins…Read more

Disclaimer

This article is for information purposes only and should not be taken as a financial advice, consult your financial advisers for professional financial advice.